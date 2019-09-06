Personalize your DealNews Experience
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
That's $65 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Titan Pass 2.0 Fleece Jacket in several colors (Black pictured) for $39.98. Coupon code "60OFF" drops it to $31.98. Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.) That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $24. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Men's Textured Utility Blazer in Sky Captain for $39.96. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $138 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
REI offers The North Face Women's Resolve Plus Rain Jacket in several colors (Tnf White/Mid Grey pictured) for $48.83. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $50 or more. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. It's available in select sizes from XS to XL. Buy Now
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Western Ridge Half-Zip Fleece Pullover in Black or Peatmoss for $24.99. Coupon code "60OFF" cuts that to $19.99. Plus, Greater Rewards members bag free shipping. (It's free to join.) That's $4 under our June mention, $55 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
JCPenney discounts a selection of St. John's Bay Women's Shirts with prices starting from $2.37 via coupon code "BLAC43". Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee, (Free same-day pickup may also be available). That's a savings of at least $15 off list and the lowest prices we could find. Shop Now
JCPenney offers the Nike Men's Flex RN 2018 Running Shoes in several colors (Black/Dark Grey) for $59.49. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our September mention in another color and the lowest price we could find today by $6. Buy Now
That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
JCPenney offers the Van Heusen Men's Slim-Fit Stretch Suit Jacket in Charcoal for $49.49. Coupon code "BLAC43" drops that to $34.64. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by at least $45. Buy Now
JCPenney offers the Arizona Men's Flex Relaxed-Fit Straight Jeans in several colors (Medium Stone pictured) for $21.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $15.39. Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. (Free same-day pickup may also be available). That's a savings of $27 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $14.70. Buy Now
JCPenney offers a selection of Arizona Women's Sandals for $17.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $12.59. Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. (Pickup is free for orders over $25.) That's $27 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
