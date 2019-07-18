JCPenney offers the Arizona Men's Advance Flex 360 Stretch Slim-Fit Jeans in Dark Intense Worn or Light 3D Whisker for $24.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $17.49. Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. (Free same-day pickup may be available in select locations). That's $33 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in sizes 28x30 to 38x34
JCPenney offers the Arizona Men's Flex Relaxed-Fit Straight Jeans in several colors (Medium Stone pictured) for $21.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $15.39. Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. (Free same-day pickup may also be available). That's a savings of $27 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in select sizes 26x29 to 42x36
Macy's offers the Levi's Men's 541 Athletic Fit Jeans in Garland or Brown Stucco for $29.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $10, although we saw them for $2 less a week ago. Buy Now
- Availble in select sizes from 30x30 to 42x32
Macy's offers the Levi's Men's 501 Original Shrink-to-Fit Jeans in Black for $29.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the best deal we could find today by $20 (we saw them in Pink for $15 less last September.) Buy Now
- available in sizes 30x30 to 46x34
Sierra offers the factory-second Carhartt Men's B13 Loose Original Fit Work Dungarees in Deepstone or Darkstone for $19.99 plus $5.95 for shipping. That's $23 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Factory-second items have barely perceptible blemishes or slight irregularities that do not affect fit, performance, or longevity
- select waist sizes 34 to 50
- select inseams 38 to 36
Men's Wearhouse offers a selection of clearance jeans for $29.99. Plus, Perfect Fit Reward members bag free shipping. (It's free to join.) That's a savings of up to $168. Buy Now
JCPenney offers the Dockers Men's Hanging Travel Kit in Tan or Black for $27.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $19.59. Opt for same-day pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $6, although we saw it for $2 less a month ago. Buy Now
JCPenney offers a selection of Stafford Men's Linen Cotton Sport Coats with prices starting from $34.99 via coupon code "BLAC43". Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's a savings of at least $90 off list and the lowest prices we could find. Shop Now
- available in select short, medium, and long sizes 38 to 60
JCPenney offers a range of its JCPenney Home Light-Filtering Cordless Cellular Shade in several colors and sizes (Eggnog pictured) from $16.80 via coupon code "BLAC43". In-store pickup is available for $3.95. That's up to $27 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw these for $3 less two weeks ago. Shop Now
JCPenney offers the Outdoor Oasis 10x10-Foot Outdoor Gazebo for $224.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts the price to $157.49. With free shipping, that's $593 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- powder-coated steel frame
- water-repellent canopy
- stands 112" high
