JCPenney offers the Arizona Men's Flex Relaxed-Fit Straight Jeans in several colors (Medium Stone pictured) for $21.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $15.39. Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. (Free same-day pickup may also be available). That's a savings of $27 off list and the lowest price we could find.



Update: The price has dropped to $14.70. Buy Now