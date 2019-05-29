JCPenney offers the Arizona Men's Skinny Fit Jeans in Light Crackle Wash for $17.99. Coupon code "MPB330" cuts that to $12.59. Opt for $3.95 pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge (free same-day pickup may be available, depending on ZIP). That's $37 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
  • Available in select sizes from 29x30 to 40x34