JCPenney · 56 mins ago
$13 $50
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Arizona Men's Carpenter Jeans in Medium Sand for $18.99. Coupon code "REA472" drops that to $13.29. Opt for free same-day pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's $37 off list and the best price we could find, although they were a buck less two weeks ago. Buy Now
Features
- available in select sizes from 29x32 to 40x32
Details
Related Offers
Macy's · 2 days ago
Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Varick Slim Straight Jeans
$28 $73
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Varick Slim Straight Jeans in Yale for $27.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $45. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select sizes from 33x32 to 40x30
Macy's · 1 day ago
Levi's Men's 501 Original Shrink-to-Fit Jeans
$30 $70
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Levi's Men's 501 Original Shrink-to-Fit Jeans in Black for $29.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the best deal we could find today by $20 (we saw them in Pink for $15 less last September.) Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes 30x30 to 46x34
Walmart · 2 wks ago
Levi's Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Men's Athletic Fit Jeans
$20
pickup at Walmart
Walmart continues to offer the Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Men's Athletic Fit Jeans in several colors (Cline pictured) for $19.92. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Features
- select waist sizes from 29 to 42 and inseams 30 to 34
JCPenney · 2 days ago
Dickies 1993 Men's Relaxed-Fit Straight-Leg Carpenter Jeans
$19 $50
pickup at JCP
JCPenney offers the Dickies 1993 Men's Relaxed-Fit Straight-Leg Carpenter Jeans in several colors (Indigo Blue pictured) for $26.99. Coupon code "REA472" cuts that to $18.89. Opt for same-day pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
Features
- available in select sizes from 30x30 to 44x34
JCPenney · 1 hr ago
Dockers Men's Hanging Travel Kit
$17 $56
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Dockers Men's Hanging Travel Kit in Tan for $24.49. Coupon code "REA472" cuts it to $17.14. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee. That's $4 under our mention from five days ago and the best price we've seen. (It's $11 cheaper than Amazon's price.) Buy Now
Tips
- It's available in Black for $15.39 via the same coupon, but stock is low.
JCPenney · 45 mins ago
Stafford Men's Fitted Easy-Care Stretch Dress Shirt
$7 $40
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Stafford Men's Fitted Easy-Care Stretch Dress Shirt in several colors (Blooming Blue pictured) for $10. Coupon code "REA472" cuts it to $7. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the shipping fee. That's $33 off list and a very low price for a dress shirt. Buy Now
Features
- available in select sizes from 14.5/32 to 18/37
JCPenney · 1 day ago
JCP Home Performance Oeko-Tex Cotton Towels
from $1
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney discounts a selection of its JCPenney Home Performance Oeko-Tex Cotton Towels in several colors via coupon code "REA472", as listed below. Choose same-day pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee. (Choose $3.95 ship-to-store pickup if it's not available.) Shop Now
Features
- JCP Home Performance Washcloth for $1.40
- JCP Home Performance Hand Towel for $2.10
- JCP Home Performance Bath Towel for $3.50
JCPenney · 1 day ago
Stafford Men's Regular-Fit Easy-Care Stretch Dress Shirt
$7 $40
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Stafford Men's Regular-Fit Easy-Care Stretch Dress Shirt in several colors (Black pictured) for $10. Coupon code "REA472" cuts that to $7. Opt for same-day in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's $33 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in select sizes 14.5 / 32-33 to 18 / 36-37
