eBay · 1 hr ago
Argor Heraeus 1-oz. Gold Bar
$1,846
free shipping

The obverse of the Argor Heraeus Gold bar bears the AH logo with the weight and purity and is engraved with an individualized serial number, plain reverse, and sealed in an assay card. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by liberty.coin via eBay.
  • 1 troy oz.
  • uncirculated
  • 999.9 fineness
  • accredited by the London Bullion Market Association
