Area Rugs at Macy's: 60% to 70% off
New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Area Rugs at Macy's
60% to 70% off
free shipping w/ $25

There are more rugs in this sale than you were previously consciously aware existed in the entire world. And they're all discounted just for you. Shop Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more. (If a larger rug incurs an overshipped shipping surcharge, revert to picking it up in-store.)
  • Pictured is the KM Home Sanford Milan 3x5-Ft. Area Rug in Ivory for $104.70 ($244 off).
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Rugs Macy's
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register