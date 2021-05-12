Area Rugs at Macy's: 60% to 70% off

There are over 30,000 items on sale here, and around 7,500 of them are under $100. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Novogratz Villa 3'11" x 5'7" Area Rug for $55.60 ($83 off).
- Most items get free shipping; otherwise choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee.
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
These are great prices for rugs in these sizes – similar rugs start around $30 elsewhere, saving you at least $12 and as much as $20. Buy Now at IKEA
- Search "20470047" to find the 5x7' option for $17.99.
- Shipping adds $5.99, but curbside pickup may be available.
Save on a multitude of rugs, in a variety of shapes, patterns, heights, and sizes as large as 4x6-foot. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Bedsure 4x5.3-Foot Shag Area Rug in Grey for $20.99.
Bath mats and rugs are discounted by at least 20%, but a number of them are half price or better. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders over $89.
It's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Soft Blush.
- Sold by Rug Lots via Amazon.
- jute backing
- 0.4" pile height
- stain & fade resistant polypropylene
Get your patio in shape for warm weather with a selection of outdoor furniture. Shop Now at Macy's
- Many items over $25 ship for free. Some items of $999 or more qualify for white glove delivery within regular delivery areas.
- Coupon code "MOM" takes an extra 10% off select items (eligible items have it marked on the product page).
- Pictured is the Wayland 7-Piece Dining Set for $1,649 ($2,210 off).
Save on over 4,600 items including clothing, small appliances, cookware, shoes, luggage, bedding, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders $25 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the Alfani Men's Zip-Front Sweater Jacket for $16.16 ($49 off).
Some of the handbags in this sale are substantially cheaper than what you'd pay via Coach Outlet. Shop Now at Macy's
- pictured is the Coach Academy Varsity Backpack for $210 ($140 off list)
- Shipping adds $10.95 or is free over $25; pickup may also be available for some items.
Save on nearly 400 items for men, women, and kids. Shop Now at Macy's
- pictured is the adidas Men's Game & Go Colorblock Hoodie for $33 ($22 off)
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders $25 or more ship free.
Sign In or Register