Area Rugs at Macy's: 60% off or more

Save on a variety of styles and colors. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the KH Home Dynasty Aubusson 5 x 8-Ft. Area Rug for $199 ($795 off).
-
Expires 6/7/2021
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
These are great prices for rugs in these sizes – similar rugs start around $30 elsewhere, saving you at least $12 and as much as $20. Buy Now at IKEA
- Search "20470047" to find the 5x7' option for $17.99.
- Shipping adds $5.99, but curbside pickup may be available.
Apply code "KS3PXVUU" to save $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Yjdh Tech via Amazon.
- The 16-Pack option drops to $11.89 via the same code.
- removable and reusable
- for use on muliple surfaces (hardwood, tile, laminates...)
- not suitable for rubber or silicone backed rugs
Save on a multitude of rugs, in a variety of shapes, patterns, heights, and sizes as large as 4x6-foot. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Bedsure 4x5.3-Foot Shag Area Rug in Grey for $20.99.
Coupon code "AREARUG2021" takes 35% off (a savings of $14). Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by XianTaoShiXiangHuiKeJiYouXianGongSi via Amazon.
- measures 5.3 x 7.5 feet
- sponge interlayer
- anti-slip backing
- 1.57" pile
From home furnishings and electronics to athletic items and everything in between, this year's Memorial Day sales have a little something for everyone. Below we've rounded up some of the hottest sales for the weekend. Shop Now
Save on over 4,600 items including clothing, small appliances, cookware, shoes, luggage, bedding, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders $25 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the Tasso Elba Men's Zip-Front Sweater for $18.66 ($56 off).
Some of the handbags in this sale are substantially cheaper than what you'd pay via Coach Outlet. Shop Now at Macy's
- pictured is the Coach Academy Varsity Backpack for $210 ($140 off list)
- Shipping adds $10.95 or is free over $25; pickup may also be available for some items.
Women's shoes start from $14.99, men's shirts from $19.99, women's dresses from $29.99, and sofas from $779, among other discounts. Shop Now at Macy's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more. (Larger orders like furniture may incur shipping fees.)
Sign In or Register