Walmart · 47 mins ago
Arctic King Premium 24-Bottle Wine Cooler
$84 $142
free shipping

Walmart offers the Arctic King Premium 24-Bottle Wine Cooler for $84 with free shipping. That's $58 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • 24-bottle capacity
  • LED display
  • touch control
  • see-through glass door
  • slide-out shelves
  • interior LED light
  • adjustable legs for leveling
  • measures 18.9" x 17.3" x 25.3"
  • Model: AWCA024ADB
