It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Walmart offers the Arctic King Premium 24-Bottle Wine Cooler for $84 with free shipping. That's $58 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Samsung offers its Samsung 24-Cubic Foot French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub in Stainless Steel bundled with the Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $2,199 with free shipping. That's the best deal we could find by $165. Buy Now
Best Buy via eBay offers the Insignia 1.7-Cubic Foot Compact Refrigerator in Black for $64.99 with free shipping. That's $35 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $5 less last month. Buy Now
Jfjcprime via eBay offers the Apusafe Frigidaire WF3CB Puresource Replacement Filter for $11.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Frigidaire 3.2-Cubic Foot Retro Mini Fridge in several colors (Red pictured) for $119 with free shipping. That's $50 off and tied with our mention from four weeks ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the BIC Gelocity Original Retractable Gel Pen 24-Pack in Black for $13.94. Redeem this mail-in rebate to cut that to $0. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $14. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Rain-X Weatherbeater Windshield Wiper Blade in several sizes with prices starting at $6. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. Excepting the mention below, that's the lowest price we could find by about $3. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 35% off a selection of kitchen appliances, patio furniture, tools and more during its DIY and Done Event. Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. (Otherwise, orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Walmart offers the Arctic King 5,000-BTU Mechanical Window Air Conditioner for $109 with free shipping. That's $11 under our mention from three weeks ago, $40 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Arctic King 8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner in White for $265 with free shipping. That's $111 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
