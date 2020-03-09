Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 43 mins ago
Arctic King 7-Cu. Ft. Chest Freezer
$189 $249
That's $60 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

  • It's available in Black.
Features
  • measures 32.10" x 21.70" x 33.50"
  • removable storage basket
  • removable gasket
  • recessed handle
  • Model: ARC070S0ARBB
