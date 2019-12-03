Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Arctic King 5-Cu. Ft. Chest Freezer
$149 $189
free shipping

That's $10 under our mention from a week ago and the lowest price we could find now by $19. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • available in Black
  • measures 24.9" x 21.7" x 33.5"
  • removable basket
  • easy-access defrost drain
  • Model: ARC050S0ARBB
