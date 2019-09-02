Personalize your DealNews Experience
Walmart offers the Arctic King 5,000-BTU Mechanical Window Air Conditioner for $109 with free shipping. That's $11 under our mention from three weeks ago, $40 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Arctic King 8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner in White for $265 with free shipping. That's $111 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Duck Covers Elite Round Air Conditioner Cover for $5.28 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now
Walmart takes up to 20% off select fans and air conditioners as part of its Beat the Heat Sale. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more. (Select items are eligible for free overnight shipping.) Shop Now
Walmart offers the Haier 5,000 BTU Air Conditioner for $120 with free shipping. That's $8 under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It is low today by $35.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the BIC Gelocity Original Retractable Gel Pen 24-Pack in Black for $13.94. Redeem this mail-in rebate to cut that to $0. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $14. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Rain-X Weatherbeater Windshield Wiper Blade in several sizes with prices starting at $6. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. Excepting the mention below, that's the lowest price we could find by about $3. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Beurer Wireless Thermometer and Hygrometer in White for $14.16. Opt for in-store pickup at Walmart to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's about $2 under our mention from four days ago, a savings of $33 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
