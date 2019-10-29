New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Arctic King 3.5-Cu. Ft. Chest Freezer
$130 $180
free shipping

That's $25 under our June mention and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • defrost drain
  • removable storage basket
  • measures 22.2" x 20.6" x 33.5"
  • door remains open at 45° to 75° angles
  • Model: ACFM035BDW
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Refrigerators & Freezers Walmart Arctic King
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register