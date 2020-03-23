Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 56 mins ago
Arctic King 3.2-Cu. Ft. Mini Fridge / Freezer
$139 $189
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $29. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • In Black
  • 18.5" x 19.4" x 33"
  • Double doors and energy-efficient
  • Separate freezer compartment with 2-liter bottle storage rack and can dispenser
  • Glass shelves and manual defrost
  • 2 Adjustable Front Legs for Leveling
  • Published 56 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
