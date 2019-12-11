Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 22 mins ago
Arctic King 3.2-Cu. Ft. Mini Fridge / Freezer
$127 $189
free shipping

That's $62 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • available in Stainless Steel or Black
  • 2-liter bottle storage rack
  • glass shelves
  • Energy Star certified
  • reversible door hinge
  • crisper drawer
  • Model: ATMP032AES
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 22 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Refrigerators & Freezers Walmart Arctic King
Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register