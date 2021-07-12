Arctic Cool Instant Cooling Towel 4-Pack for $18

New
$18 $32
$4.99 membership for FS
That's a savings of $14 off list price. Buy Now at MorningSave
- It's cheaper to opt for the $4.99 membership (can cancel at any time) to bag free shipping than to pay the $9.99 flat shipping fee.
Macy's · 5 days ago
Sunham Soft Spun Washcloths and Towels
from $1
free shipping w/ $25
Shop and save up to $11. Shop Now at Macy's
Tips
- 12" x 12" washcloth for $1 ($5 off).
- 16" x 26" hand towel for $1.99 ($8 off).
- 27" x 52" bath towel for $2.99 ($11 off).
- Sets start at $8 (up to $42 off).
- Available in multiple colors.
- Shipping adds $10.95 or is free with orders over $25; store pickup may also be available.
Features
- machine washable
- all cotton
Nordstrom Rack · 1 wk ago
Modern Threads Air Cloud 6-Pc. Towel Set
$26 $156
free shipping w/ $89
That's the best price we could find by $13. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
Tips
- Available in Gray.
- Shipping adds $8, but orders of $89 or more receive free shipping.
Features
- 100% combed cotton
Amazon · 3 days ago
Popchose Microfiber Hair Towel 2-Pack
$4.49 $9
free shipping w/ Prime
Apply coupon code "ZQ8PGQ94" for a savings of $4. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in Blue + Blue or Blue + Gray.
- Sold by Kksoul via Amazon.
Features
- 10" x 26"
- machine washable
- purports to reduce blow-drying and heat damage
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Chateau Home Collection 4-Piece Towel Set
$8.75 $25
free shipping w/ Prime
Apply coupon code "65CZC3K1" for a savings of $16. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in several colors (Taupe pictured).
- Sold by Chateau Home Collection via Amazon.
Features
- 54" x 28" bath towel
- 26" x 16" hand towel
- two 13" x 13" washcloths
MorningSave · 4 days ago
TrackR Pixel Bluetooth Tracking Devices 5-Pack
$5 $31
free shipping w/ membership
Even with the $4.99 membership to get it shipped, that's $21 less than you'd pay at Amazon and the best price we could find. Buy Now at MorningSave
Tips
- It's cheaper to opt for the $4.99 membership (can cancel at any time) to bag free shipping than to pay the $9.99 flat shipping fee.
Features
- Includes 5 extra bonus batteries
MorningSave · 6 days ago
Nextex Men's Dry-Fit Performance T-Shirt 5-Pack
$29 $125
free shipping w/ membership
That's a savings of $96 off list price. Buy Now at MorningSave
Tips
- It's cheaper to opt for the $4.99 monthly membership (can cancel at any time) to bag free shipping than to pay the $9.99 flat shipping fee. The membership gives free shipping at MorningSave, SideDeal, mediocritee, Meh, and Casemates.
MorningSave · 5 days ago
Nextex Men's Shorts w/ Zip Pockets 3-Pack
$29 $90
free shipping for members
It's a big discount at $61 under list price. Buy Now at MorningSave
Tips
- It's cheaper to opt for the $4.99 membership (can cancel at any time) to bag free shipping than to pay the $9.99 flat shipping fee.
- In assorted colors.
MorningSave · 4 days ago
Empower Fit Pro Smartwatch w/ 3 Bands
$39 $130
free shipping for members
It's massively discounted at $91 under list price. Buy Now at MorningSave
Tips
- In several colors (Black pictured).
- It's cheaper to opt for the $4.99 membership (you can cancel at any time) to bag free shipping than to pay the $9.99 flat shipping fee.
Features
- 1.4" screen size
- IP67 waterproof rating
- 160mAh battery
- Android 4.4+ and iOS 8.2+ supported
- 3 to 5 days run time
- 1x charging dock
- Temperature and forecast
- Tracker
- Sleeper monitor
