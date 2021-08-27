Arctic Cool Instant Cooling Towel 4-Pack for $16

New
Ends Today
Meh · 43 mins ago
$16 $32
free shipping
You'd pay twice that at Amazon. Buy Now at Meh
Tips
- Apply coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" to get free shipping.
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Kohl's · 4 wks ago
The Big One Solid Bath Towel
from $2.39
pickup
Apply coupon code "SHOPFAMILY" to save up to $6 off. Shop Now at Kohl's
Tips
- 13" x 13" Wash Cloth for $2.39 ($4 off).
- 16" x 28" Hand Towel for $3.19 ($5 off).
- 30" x 54" Bath Towel for $3.99 ($6 off).
- Available in several colors (Medium Gray pictured).
- Opt for store pickup, where available, to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $75 or more.
- You'll earn $10 in Kohl's Cash for every $50 you spend (redeemable from August 2 to 15).
Features
- fade resistant
- highly absorbent
Macy's · 3 wks ago
Tommy Hilfiger Modern American 30" x 54" Cotton Bath Towel
$6.30 $18
pickup
That's the best price we could find by $18. Buy Now at Macy's
Tips
- In several colors (White pictured)
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more).
Amazon · 1 mo ago
HomeZzz Women's Bath Wrap and Hair Towel Set
$11 $22
free shipping w/ Prime
Apply code "HM5H9R7S" to save $11. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by HomeZzz via Amazon.
Features
- velcro fastener
- elastic band prevents slippage
Home Depot · 1 wk ago
StyleWell 6-Piece Hygrocotton Towel Set
$17 $25
free shipping
Apply coupon code "EVERYROOM15" to save $8 off list price for the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Home Depot
Tips
- Available in several colors (Stone Gray pictured).
Features
- includes 2 each of 30" x 54" bath towels, 16" x 26" hand towels, and 13" x 13" washcloths
- 100% HygroCotton yarn with hollow core technology
- double needle stitched reinforced hems
- OEKO-TEX certified "Made in Green"
- Model: AT17642_Stone G
