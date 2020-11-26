Save $100 off list price. Buy Now at Lamps Plus
- 71" x 25.5" w/ 14" base
- includes 4 dimmable LED Edison-style bulbs
- on-off step switch in cord
-
Expires 12/24/2020
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
That's $20 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lamps Plus
- Standard-medium base socket rated up to 40 watts (bulb not included)
- Built-in power outlet and USB port
- 21-1/4" height with 5" x 8" x 1-1/4" base
- Shade is 7 1/2" across the bottom x 5" high
- 8' power cord
It's a savings of $50 off the list price, and is a perfect accent for rustic or famhouse decor. Buy Now at Lamps Plus
- In Bronze finish.
- 29" high
- glass shade
- comes with a 60W Edison filament bulb
That's $80 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lamps Plus
- 27" x 26"
- bronze chain
- 12 feet of wire
- uses (6) 60W candelabra T8 tube bulbs (not included)
That's $20 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lamps Plus
- Free returns as well as free shipping.
- Uses one maximum 150 watt or equivalent bulb (not included). Includes one amber 4 watt LED Edison-style bulb for the night light.
- 28 1/2" high overall. Bottom base is 7" wide. Shade is 10" high x 15 1/2" wide.
- Antique brass finish. White shade.
- Plugs into the wall.
- Has one USB output.
Save on 400 furniture lighting and lamps with prices starting at $39. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Safavieh Perri Table Lamps for $119 (low by $32).
Save on motion-sensor lighting and accessories that are Alexa compatible. Shop Now at Amazon
- Most devices require a Ring Bridge to use, which are also on sale.
- Pictured is the Ring Solar Steplight 2-Pack w/ Ring Bridge for $59.99 ($50 savings).
It's $50 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Lamps Plus
- chrome finish frame and canopy
- opal etched glass
- includes twelve 20W halogen G4 base bulbs
Save on more than 2,500 items, including ceiling fans, lighted fans, bar lights, vanity lights, lamps, strip lights, and more - with prices starting at around $4 after savings. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fees, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
Save on thousands of lighting solutions, ceiling fans, outdoor furniture and more. Shop Now at Lamps Plus
There are over four thousand items with prices starting at less than $25. Shop indoor and outdoor lighting, track lights, ceiling fans, pendants, chandeliers, and wall lights. You'll also find fountains and other home decor items. Shop Now at Lamps Plus
- Pictured is the Dover Collection 24" Five Light Chandelier for $215.99 ($54 low).
- Shipping adds $5, but orders of $49 or more score free shipping.
Save on a wide variety of styles and price points. Shop Now at Lamps Plus
Save on ceiling fans, outdoor lighting, floor and table lamps, furniture, and more. Shop Now at Lamps Plus
- Shipping adds $5 or is free with orders of $49 or more.
It's $70 under list, the best price we could find, and a great deal on such an ornate ceiling light. Buy Now at Lamps Plus
- 12" wide x 4 1/2" high
- Uses three maximum 60 watt standard-medium base bulbs (not included).
Sign In or Register