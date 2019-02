GameStop offers the Arcade1Up 4-Foot Astroids Gaming Machine for. (The price drops in-cart.) Choose in-storeto avoid the $12.99 shipping fee. That's $13 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price today by $49.) It features a 17" LCD screen and four games (Asteroids, Major Havoc, Lunar Lander, and Tempest).