Walmart · 1 hr ago
Arcade1Up 4-Foot Asteroids Gaming Machine
$165 $200
free shipping

That's tied as the lowest price we've seen. (It's a low today by $35.) Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • measures 45.8” x 22.75” x 19”
  • 17" LCD screen
  • 4 games (Asteroids, Major Havoc, Lunar Lander, and Tempest)
  • coinless operation
  • adjustable volume
  • Model: 6650
