Walmart · 1 hr ago
Arcade1Up 4-Foot Asteroids Gaming Machine
$165 $299
free shipping
Walmart offers the Arcade1Up 4-Foot Asteroids Gaming Machine for $164.99 with free shipping. That's $10 under our June mention and the lowest price we've ever seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $35.) Buy Now
Features
  • measures 45.8” x 22.75” x 19”
  • 17" LCD screen
  • 4 games (Asteroids, Major Havoc, Lunar Lander, and Tempest)
  • coinless operation
  • adjustable volume
  • Model: 6650
3 comments
aPAIRofDEEZ
lowest price ever- no. Smaller than normal arcade- yes. Good price though.
42 min ago
swansoncide
Here's a link. There's two within ten miles of me. https://brickseek.com/...ine-arcade1up-4ft/6308061
1 hr 29 min ago
swansoncide
there are a TON of these on clearance at Walmarts nationwide for $75. Use Brickseek. I got one two weeks ago.
1 hr 31 min ago