Walmart · 32 mins ago
Arcade1UP Galaga Arcade Machine
$150 $299
free shipping

It's $100 under our mention from a year ago, $149 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • measures 45.8" x 22.75" x 19"
  • includes Galaga and Galaxian
  • 17" Color LCD screen
  • adjustable volume
  • coinless operation
  • Model: 7031
