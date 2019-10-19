New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Arcade1UP Centipede 4-Foot Arcade Machine
$175 $299
free shipping

It's the best deal we've seen, and the lowest price now by $25.

  • Add it to cart to see this price.
Features
  • measures 45.8” x 22.75” x 19”
  • includes 4 games in 1: Centipede, Millipede, Missile Command, and Crystal Castles
  • 17" color LCD screen
  • authentic arcade controls
  • coinless operation
  • adjustable volume
  • Model: 6653
