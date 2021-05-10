Arcade1Up X-Men vs Street Fighter Arcade Cabinet for $349
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Arcade1Up X-Men vs Street Fighter Arcade Cabinet
$349 $499
free shipping

Save $150 off list and get it for $61 less than you'd pay at a warehouse club. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • includes X-Men vs Street Fighter, X-Men: Children of the Atom, and Marvel vs Capcom: Clash of Super Heroes, and X-Men: Mutant Apocalypse
  • WiFi enabled multiplayer (excluding X-Men: Mutant Apocalypse)
  • measures 22.75” D x 19” W x 57.8” H (45.8” H without riser) 
  • 17" color LCD screen 
  • light up marquee
  • matching riser
