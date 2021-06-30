Aqueon Frameless 14-Gallon Cube Aquarium for $40
Petco · 11 mins ago
Aqueon Frameless 14-Gallon Cube Aquarium
$40 $85
pickup

It's $45 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Petco

  • It's available for pickup only and stock varies by ZIP code.
  • Fish, lights, substrate, filter, decor, heater, and plants sold separately.
  • polished, beveled edges
  • smooth, clear silicone seams
  • includes glass aquarium, glass top, & foam leveling mat
