Aqueon Dollar Per Gallon Sale at Petco
from $10 + extra 10% off
pickup

Choose in-store pickup to get the extra 10% off, putting final prices for 10-gallon to $9 ($6 off); And the 55-gallon for $62.99 ($77 off). Shop Now at Petco

  • These items are for in-store pickup only.
hoffmanchristina
No one uses hot glue to join sides of a fish tank. It's silicone sealant. I own several of these tanks for aquatic amphibians. They work well.

Please don't use hot glue to try and reseal it if you ever want to use water with the aquarium.
6 hr 8 min ago
FunkHouse9
It's been this price for several weeks now. I bought a 10 gallong one for some hermit crabs. It's worth going to the store and picking one out yourself instead of ordering online and taking what they choose for you. The vertical seals around the corners are done with hot glue and many of the ones at my store looked outright sloppy. I think they're fine tanks but it's worth it to just go pick out one that looks good. Lids are extra. The Aqueon brand lids have poor reviews, so perhaps do your homework before just grabbing one.
1 week 16 hr ago