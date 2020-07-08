New
Petco · 1 hr ago
Aqueon BettaBow 2.5-Gallon LED Desktop Fish
$32 via pickup $35
pickup

Get an extra discount on this aquarium kit when you choose pickup, for a savings of $13 off list price. Buy Now at Petco

Tips
  • Choose curbside pickup to get this discount.
  • Fish, decorations, and gravel are not included.
  • Stock may be limited by location.
Features
  • aquarium filter and pump included
  • LED lighting
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Pets Petco Aqueon
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register