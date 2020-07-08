Petco · 5 days ago
Aqueon BettaBow 2.5-Gallon LED Desktop Fish Tank
$32 via pickup $35
Get an extra discount on this aquarium kit when you choose pickup. That puts it at least $15 under what you'd pay elsewhere.

Tips
  • Choose curbside pickup to get this discount.
  • Fish, decorations, and gravel are not included.
  • Stock may be limited by location.
Features
  • aquarium filter and pump included
  • LED lighting
  • Published 8/9/2020
    Verified 8/14/2020
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
2 comments
kylewmoore
or just clean the tank, I have a 2.5 gal that I got at the beginning of covid that I clean weekly.
July 8, 2020
JGINCT
Tiny aquariums are very difficult to clean, so owners will not do it often enough, leaving the animals to 'live' in their own waste products. This product should not be sold or promoted on DN
July 8, 2020