Get an extra discount on this aquarium kit when you choose pickup. That puts it at least $15 under what you'd pay elsewhere. Buy Now at Petco
- Choose curbside pickup to get this discount.
- Fish, decorations, and gravel are not included.
- Stock may be limited by location.
- aquarium filter and pump included
- LED lighting
-
Published 8/9/2020
Verified 8/14/2020
-
Popularity: 3/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
It's $31 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Petco
- Choose curbside pickup to get the extra discount. (Free shipping is available, but you won't get the extra discount.)
- cool white LED energy efficient lighting
- includes glass aquarium, low profile LED hood, QuietFlow power filter, filter cartridge, submersible preset heater, premium fish food sample, water conditioner sample, fish net, thermometer, & set-up guide
That's the best price we could find now by $15 and an exceptional price for a 20-gallon aquarium. Buy Now at Petco
- Note that stock will vary by ZIP code.
- suitable for freshwater or marine inhabitants
- silicone edges
Save 56% off the list price. Buy Now at Petco
- Add it to the cart with pickup to drop the price.
- standard glass with silicone edges
- for freshwater or marine inhabitants
That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Midway Deals via eBay.
- You can set alerts for when your dog leaves set boundaries. (It's not a shock collar.)
- GPS tracker
- 2-way audio
- Water resistance
- Model: SC01MM00001001
Save up to $16 and help keep Fluffy a happy cat! Shop Now
- Two rebates are available: one for a 15-lb. box and one for a 19-lb. box.
Keep your pets hydrated all day! Buy Now at Chewy
- Shipping adds $4.95 or bag free shipping on orders of $49 or more.
- Discount applies in cart.
-
- measures 7.48" x 7.48" x 6.25"
- quiet and replaceable pump
- carbon filter
- Model: 193238
Choose in-store pickup to get the extra 10% off, putting final prices for 10-gallon to $9 ($6 off); And the 55-gallon for $62.99 ($77 off). Shop Now at Petco
- These items are for in-store pickup only.
Save on cat furniture, litter boxes, food, toys and more. Shop Now at Petco
- Plus, get an extra 10% off select items when you choose in-store pickup.
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.
Keep your pooches and kittens safe and save an extra 10% off when you opt for in-store pickup. Shop Now at Petco
- Shipping adds $5.99, although orders of $35 or more ship for free.
It's easier to keep the litter box clean with a self-cleaning box. Shop Now at Petco
- Orders over $35 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $5.99.
Save on cat furniture, litter boxes, food, toys and more. Shop Now at Petco
- Plus, get an extra 10% off select items when you choose in-store pickup.
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.
Sign In or Register