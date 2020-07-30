New
Petco · 31 mins ago
Aqueon 20-Gallon LED Aquarium Kit
$79 via pickup $88
pickup

It's $31 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Petco

Tips
  • Choose curbside pickup to get the extra discount. (Free shipping is available, but you won't get the extra discount.)
Features
  • cool white LED energy efficient lighting
  • includes glass aquarium, low profile LED hood, QuietFlow power filter, filter cartridge, submersible preset heater, premium fish food sample, water conditioner sample, fish net, thermometer, & set-up guide
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 31 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Pets Petco Aqueon
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register