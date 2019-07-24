- Create an Account or Login
Walmart offers the Aquaterior 19" Rectangular Vessel Sink for $49.95 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $7. Buy Now
QBABY via Amazon offers the QBABY Automatic Toilet Bowl Cleaner 2-Pack for $12.68 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $4 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Lil Rinser by Splash Guard Kids' Bath Visor in Pink or Yellow for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Sheepping via Amazon offers the Smart Decor 72" x 72" Shower Curtain Set with 12 Hooks in several styles for $17.98. Coupon code "7LZ6VNB4" drops the price to $8.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
HopingFire via Amazon offers its HopingFire Touchless Soap Dispenser for $28.99. Coupon code "TS5NVVQ7" cuts that to $14.49. With free shipping, that's $15 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
As one of its early Prime Day deals and exclusively for Prime members, Amazon discounts a selection of its AmazonBasics Fade-Resistant Cotton Towels and Washcloth Multipacks, with prices starting at
$4.75. $4.88 With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last week, up to $24 off, and the lowest prices we could find. Shop Now
Home Depot discounts a selection of kitchen and bathroom furniture and accessories. Plus, most orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Amazon offers the Scott ComfortPlus Toilet Paper 12-Pack for $5.48. Check out via Subscribe & Save to cut the price to $5.21. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with last week's mention and slightly less than you'd pay in local stores. Buy Now
HilltopProducts via Amazon offers its Hilltop Products Stainless Steel Drain Catcher 2-Pack for $5.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $5 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, home items, toys, outdoor equipment, and apparel during its Big Save Event. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers this Fruit of the Loom Men's CoolZone Fly Dual Defense Boxer Briefs 10-Pack for $16.46. Choose free in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $39.99. Coupon code "PRIMET600" drops the price to $27.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our April mention, $12 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
PearlPlus via Amazon offers the Shade&Beyond 8x10-foot or 7x13-foot Sun Shade Sail in Sand for $32.98. Coupon code "97P8O3VL" cuts that to $21.44. With free shipping, that's $12 off and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
For Twitch Prime members only, Amazon offers Fallout 76 for PlayStation 4, The Last of Us Remastered Hits for PlayStation 4, or The Sims 4 for Windows for $14.99. (See this price at final checkout.) Plus, you'll receive a $15 Amazon Credit. With free shipping, and assuming you'll use the credit, that makes each essentially free and is the best offer we've seen for these games. Buy Now
