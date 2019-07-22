New
Aqua Joe 50-Foot Fiber Jacket Ultra Flexible Kink-Free Garden Hose
pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Aqua Joe 50-Foot Fiber Jacket Ultra Flexible Kink-Free Garden Hose for $18.44. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $2. Buy Now

  • Amazon offers it for the same price.
  • rugged, marine grade fiber jacket
  • BPA-free, lead-free, and phthalate-free
  • up to 50% lighter than conventional hoses
  • nylon fittings
  • Model: AJFJH50
