New
Walmart · 59 mins ago
$18
pickup at Walmart
almart offers the Aqua Joe 50-Foot Fiber Jacket Ultra Flexible Kink-Free Garden Hose for $18.44. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we could find now by $2. Buy Now
Tips
- Amazon offers it for the same price
Features
- rugged, marine grade fiber jacket
- BPA-free, lead-free, and phthalate-free
- up to 50% lighter than conventional hoses
- nylon fittings
- Model: AJFJH50
Details
Comments
-
Published 59 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Flexzilla 3-Foot Garden Lead-in Hose
$8
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Flexzilla 3-Foot Garden Lead-in Hose for $7.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and around $2 less than what most sellers charge. Buy Now
Tips
- Home Depot matches this deal
Features
- 5/8"-diameter
- flexible in temperatures from -40° F to 150° F
- Model: HFZG503YW
Amazon · 2 days ago
Page Hodge 50-Foot Expandable Garden Hose
$19 $38
free shipping
Uvistare via Amazon offers the Page Hodge 50-Foot Expandable Garden Hose for $37.99. Coupon code "FFBSZQET" brings that down to $18.99. With free shipping, that's $19 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- triple layered latex core
- solid brass fitttings
- 8-in-1 spray nozzle
- expands to 50-feet
Amazon · 19 hrs ago
Moico 50-Foot Expandable Garden Hose
$24 $34
free shipping
Movelife via Amazon offers the Moico 50-Foot Expandable Garden Hose for $33.99. Coupon code "5TAIININ" cuts that to $23.79. With free shipping, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 4-layer latex core
- solid brass fittings
- expands to 50-feet
- 9-function spray nozzle
- includes hose hanger, storage bag, and 3 sealing rings
Amazon · 15 hrs ago
Eonlion Lopper Shears
$17 $30
free shipping
Toolspaly via Amazon offers the Eonlion Lopper Shears for $29.99. Coupon code "DXHSVVJR" cuts the price to $16.99. With free shipping, that's $13 off and tied with our mention from May as the best deal we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- manganese steel
- non-stick blade coating
- rubberized grips
Walmart · 18 hrs ago
Weed Eater B230i 20V Cordless Handheld Leaf Blower
$37 $79
free shipping
Walmart offers the Weed Eater B230i 20-volt Cordless Handheld Leaf Blower for $36.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $43. Buy Now
Tips
- Amazon matches this price.
Features
- 250 CFM / 80 MPH
- 2.5Ah lithium-ion battery and charger
- attachment-capable with an interchangeable universal powerhead
- Model: 967700701
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Greenworks 12" 24V Cordless String Trimmer (bare tool)
$37 $55
free shipping
Walmart offers the Greenworks 12" 24-volt Cordless String Trimmer (bare tool) for $39.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $8.
Update: The price has fallen to $37. Buy Now
Update: The price has fallen to $37. Buy Now
Tips
- A battery is not included
Features
- 12" cutting width
- automatic line feed system
- Model: 2100302
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Velcro One-Wrap Garden Ties
$4 $12
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Velcro One-Wrap Garden Ties in various sizes from $3.57 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and up to $5 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- keep flowers and plants supported and securely bundled together
- reusable
Walmart · 1 day ago
PowerSmart 21" 3-in-1 161cc Gas Self-Propelled Lawn Mower
$185 $239
free shipping
Walmart offers the PowerSmart 21" 3-in-1 161cc Gas Self-Propelled Lawn Mower for $209.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $48.M
Update: The price has fallen to $184.99. Buy Now
Update: The price has fallen to $184.99. Buy Now
Features
- 5-position height adjustment
- 3-in-1 bag with side discharge and mulching capability
- 21" steel mowing deck
- pull start
- Model: DB2194S
New
Walmart · 51 mins ago
3M Filtrete Allergen Defense HVAC Filter 3-Pack
$16 $27
pickup at Walmart
Walmart continues to offer the 3M Filtrete Allergen Defense HVAC Filter 3-Pack for $15.88. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $11 off list tied with tied with our mention from a month ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 800 MPR
- last up to three months
- select sizes from 12" x 24" x 1" to 20" x 30" x 1"
- Model: 821-3PK-BFG
New
Walmart · 2 hrs ago
Mobil 1 Full Synthetic Motor Oil 5-Quart Jug
$11 after rebate
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Mobil 1 Full Synthetic Motor Oil 5-Quart Jug in several varieties for $22.88. This $12 mail-in rebate cuts it to $10.88. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from a week ago and about $18 less than you'd pay at local auto parts stores after the same rebate. Buy Now
Walmart · 1 day ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
free shipping
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart · 3 wks ago
FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging
$40 $50
free shipping
Walmart offers the FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging for $39.79 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find now by $11. Buy Now
Features
- measures 5" x 20-feet
- includes lights, stakes, and a solar panel
iTunes · 3 wks ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Amazon · 20 hrs ago
Lyon's Over-the-Sink Rack Dish Drainer
$111 $140
free shipping
Timingtrain via Amazon offers the Lyon's Over-the-Sink Rack Dish Drainer for $140.00. Clip the $15 off on-page coupon and apply code "5WXV436F" drops the price to $111. With free shipping, that's $19 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- made of 304 stainless steel w/ black piano-bake-paint plating
- 5 hooks
- mounting clip
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Flexzilla 3-Foot Garden Lead-in Hose
$8 $11
free shipping via Prime
Amazon offers the Flexzilla 3-Foot Garden Lead-in Hose for $7.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by a buck, although we saw it for a buck less last month. Buy Now
Features
- 5/8"-diameter
- crush-resistant anodized aircraft aluminum fittings
- flexible in temperatures from -40° F to 150° F
Amazon · 5 days ago
The Battery Organizer 93-Battery Storage Case
$18 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers The Battery Organizer 93-Battery Storage Case for $17.85 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $2 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- battery tester
- hinged clear cover
- measures 7" x 12" x 2.5"
- holds 45 AA, 25 AAA, 4 9-volt, 8 C, 6 D, and 5 flat batteries
- Model: TBO6167
Sign In or Register