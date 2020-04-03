Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 52 mins ago
Aqua Joe 25-Foot Ultra Flexible Kink Free Fiberjacket Garden Hose
$19 $24
free shipping w/ $35

That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Shipping adds $5.99, although you can pad your order to $35 or more to get free shipping.
  • The 75-ft. option is available for $31.99 ($8 off).
Features
  • kink-, twist- & tangle-free
  • BPA-free, Lead-free & Phthalate-free
  • rugged, marine grade fiber jacket construction surrounding a half-inch flexible inner core
  • Model: AJFJH25-PRO
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 52 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Garden Walmart
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register