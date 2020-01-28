Open Offer in New Tab
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
Aputure FineHD 7" Field Monitor
$179 $279
free shipping

That's $100 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • 1920 x 1200 LCD display
  • HDMI input
  • Model: VS-2HD
