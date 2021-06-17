Aprix Men's Suede Sneakers for $14
Nordstrom Rack · 1 hr ago
Aprix Men's Suede Sneakers
$14 $64
That's $50 off and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack

  • Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $7.95 shipping fee.
  • In Ebony. Search for "6378899" or "6357742" to see them at this price in Black or White, respectively.
