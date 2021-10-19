Save on coffee makers, mixers, pressure cookers, blenders, juicers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the open-box Instant Pot 7-in-1 8-Quart Pressure Cooker for $69 ($30 less than factory-sealed).
-
Published 42 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Apply coupon code "SAVESPOOKY15" to save an extra 15% off luxury Dyson items, from hairdryers, to multi-purpose hair tools, vacuums, air purifiers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
That's $18 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- converts a 250V receptacle for an electrical range to a 125V receptacle for a gas range
- Model: 9042SW8801
You'd pay $305 elsewhere. Buy Now at Lowe's
- adjustable temperature control
- holds up to 24 wine bottles
- Model: FRWW2432AV
Shop refrigerators, washers & dryers, ranges, dishwashers, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Free basic installation via rebate when you buy select items that cost $599 or more.
- Pictured is the Samsung RF27T5241SR 27-cu. ft. French Door Refrigerator for $1,999 ($500 off).
Save on a range of new and refurbished iPhones, Samsung Galaxy models, LGs, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Refurb Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB GSM Phone for $414.95 (low by $27).
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
You'd pay $29 more at Amazon for a factory-sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by paydeals via eBay.
- No warranty ifnormation is provided.
- up to 1900 Mbps speeds
- 1GHz dual-core CPU
- Model: TM-AC1900
That's a savings of $58 off list price.
Update: The price is now $236.86. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by coinexchange267 via eBay
It's $155 under the price of buying a refurb directly from Samsung (without a trade-in). Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Royalty Electronics via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon SM8150 2.8GHz octa-core processor
- 6.3" 2280x1080 AMOLED touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB storage
- 12MP rear camera & 10MP front camera
- 802.11ac wireless
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Samsung S Pen stylus
- Model: SMN970UZKAXAA
Sign In or Register