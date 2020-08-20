Save on over 2,000 appliances including refrigerators, washers, dishwashers, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping is free for select items and for all major appliances priced at $396 or more.
-
Published 49 min ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
That's $5 less than most eBay sellers charge. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by DBROTH via Amazon.
- Reduces emanating temperature by 5° to 10°F
- Power On/Off
- Cool mode & 2-speed fan
- Built-in indicator lights
- 5-hour cooling
- Covers up to 21 square foot
- Model: IVAEAC01
Save on a wide selection of appliances such as microwaves from $98, dishwashers from $347, washers/dryers from $398, ranges from $448, and refrigerators from $539. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Major appliance orders of $396 or more receive free delivery. (Most small appliances ship free with orders of $45 or more.)
Save on dishwashers, ovens, washing machines, furniture, and more. Shop Now at AppliancesConnection
Students, parents of students, and educators can save up to 10% off laptops, smartphones, wearables, and tablets, and up to 30% off home appliances when you register with a valid school email ID. Shop Now at Samsung
- Purchase limit of two products per category, per email address and/or shipping address within any calendar year period.
To get more specific, you'll save on ceiling fans, lighted fans, bar lights, vanity lights, lamps, strip lights, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fees, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
That's the best price we could find by $16. Buy Now at Lowe's
- up to 12-cups of popcorn per batch
- Model: OFP501COKE
Save on toilets, vanities, faucets, showers, fans, cabinets, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Most items are available via in-store pickup or free shipping; try not to pay the truck delivery fee.
Add 24 2-packs to your cart and the price will drop automatically. The best part about this deal is that you can mix and match sizes. Buy Now at Lowe's
- available in sizes from 14" x 14" to 20" x 30"
Sign In or Register