Shop over 1,900 household appliances from Samsung, Whirlpool, GE, Maytag, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
-
Expires 3/2/2022
Published 15 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Get deals on new, open-box, refurbished, and pre-owned laptops, electronics, appliances, and more. Please note that availability of items may vary by the stock at your local store. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Some items are available for shipping (free over $35), but most require pickup from your local store.
Shop discounts on refrigerators, ranges, ovens, microwaves, dishwashers, ice makers, and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Pictured is the Samsung 1.7-Cu. Ft. Over the Range Microwave in Fingerprint Resistant Stainless Steel for $268 ($61 off list).
- Choose in-store pickup where available to avoid shipping fees, or spend $396 or more to bag free delivery. (Many smaller items ship free with $45.)
Save up to $600 off oven ranges, up to $500 off refrigerators, up to $400 off laundry appliances, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Get free shipping on orders of $399 or more. Otherwise, opt for pickup to avoid the $70 bulk surcharge.
Shop hundreds of discounted major appliances from Viking, Frigidaire, GE, Whirlpool, and KitchenAid. Shop Now at US Appliance
The deals expire at 10pm ET so don't wait to buy. You'll generally save on tools, hardware, home improvement items, furniture, and appliances. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping starts at $5.99 or is free over $45. Pickup is available on most items too.
Shop over 30 tools from Craftsman, Kobalt, Metabo HPT, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Craftsman 6-Gallon Single Stage Portable Electric Pancake Air Compressor for $99 (low by $40).
Save on patio chairs, conversation sets, umbrellas, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the Casainc Patio Sling Seat Rocking Chair for $209.52 ($23 off).
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fees, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
Save on over
100 30 items, including power tools from popular brands such as DeWalt, Kobalt, Bosch, Craftsman, Black + Decker, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max Brushless Cordless Drill Set w/ 2 Batteries and Charger for $99 ($60 off).
- Opt for pickup to save $5.99 on shipping. Orders over $45 ship free.
Sign In or Register