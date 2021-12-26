Save on over 1,800 appliances from Amana, Samsung, Whirpool, GE, and more. Pictured is the Amana 3.5-Cu. Ft. Agitator Top-Load Washer for $494 ($105 off). Shop Now at Lowe's
- Free delivery on most items. Select items may incur shipping charges.
-
Published 31 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
It's marked down by 60%. Buy Now at Amazon
- converts a 250V receptacle for an electrical range to a 125V receptacle for a gas range
- Model: 9042SW8801
Deals start from $189.99 in this sale, which features AKDY, Frigidaire, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the AKDY 30" Ducted Undercabinet Range Hood w/ Charcoal Filter for $199.99 (low by $90).
Apply coupon code "278806" to nab a $20 gift card on this deal- making this $20 better than the competition. Buy Now at Northern Tool
It's $99 under our August mention and the lowest price we've seen. For further comparison, it's $750 under Home Depot's price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Note this item will not arrive in time for Christmas.
- eliminates 99% of stubborn odors
- Wi-Fi connectivity
- built-in dryer sheet compartment
- weight kit
- self clean technology
- Model: DF60R8200DG
This is a huge discount increase over our post of 50% off from five days ago. There's still time to grab those last minute items to help bring a little holiday cheer to your decor. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Stock will vary by zip code.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the Holiday Living 25-Count 12-Foot Multicolor LED Light String for $2.50 ($7 off).
That's the best we've seen at $6 under last week's mention, and a current low by $4. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Availability is dependant on zip.
- Opt for pickup to save $5.99 on shipping. Orders over $45 ship free.
- adds 10 motion effects to static LED lights
- 4/6/8-hour auto-off timer
- 4 plug-in outputs
- remote control
- Model: LR0001650U12
The deals expire at 10pm ET so don't wait to buy. You'll generally save on tools, hardware, home improvement items, furniture, and appliances. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping starts at $5.99 or is free over $45. Pickup is available on most items too.
Save on over 100 items, including power tools from popular brands such as DeWalt, Kobalt, Bosch, Craftsman, Black + Decker, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the Black +Decker 20V Max 3/8-in Cordless Drill for $39 ($10 off).
- Opt for pickup to save $5.99 on shipping. Orders over $45 ship free.
Sign In or Register