Appliance Special Values at Lowe's: $50 off

Make two select appliance purchases of $396 or more to qualify for a $50 discount via the coupon code provided on individual product pages. (Click on the "Spend & Save" banner for the code.) Save on refrigerators, washing machines, dryers, dishwashers, ovens, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
-
Published 45 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
Save on a range of AC units, air purifiers, and fans. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Scroll down the page to see this sale.
Save on a variety of refrigerators, with a range of capacities for chilling a single can and up to 240 cans.
Update: 6-Can fridges now start at $70, even though single can coolers start at $35. Shop Now at Wayfair
- Shipping adds $4.99 or is free with orders of $35 or more.
- Pictured is the ADT 60-Can Freestanding Beverage Refrigerator for $179.99 (low by $10).
Costco members can save anywhere from $50 to $1,350 on a selection of refrigerators and washer/dryer combos. Buy Now at Costco
- Select items count towards multi-buy discounts – details are on the eligible product pages.
- Pictured is the Samsung 28-Cu. Ft. 3-Door French Door Refrigerator w/ CoolSelect Pantry for $1,699.99 for members (low by $198).
That's a savings of $41 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- weatherproof finish
- high-thermal resistant
- measures 19.75" x 19.75" x 16"
- Model: BFP-32
Save on over 24,000 items including cabinet knobs from 79 cents, planters from a buck, decor from $2, bags of mulch from $3, pool supplies from 4, and much more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping adds $5.99, although orders of $45 or more ship free. (Store pickup may also be available).
Shop over 700 lighting and decor items, prices start $15. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping adds $5.99, although orders of $45 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the Harbor Breeze Fairwind 60" Galvanized LED Ceiling Fan for $155.98 ($39 off).
Get a free tool in cart with the purchase of one select power tool. (Items vary and depend on which one you buy.) Eligible items include tools from Bosch, Kobalt, Craftsman, and Metabo HPT. Shop Now at Lowe's
Shop plants from $2.50, insect repellent from
$4.28 $2.58, lighting from $14.98, weed killer from $9.48 $7.48, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
Sign In or Register