Choose from a variety of iPhones, including recent models. The $200 discount will be applied over 24 months of the device payment plan. Only new customers or new line activations are eligible for this discount. Shop Now at Xfinity Mobile
- Existing Xfinity Mobile users can also purchase an iPhone with Xfinity Mobile to receive $200 back in the form of a Visa prepaid card.
-
Expires 8/17/2020
Published 30 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Using the steps detailed below, you can save over $1,000 on a new iPhone, whether paying monthly or upfront – buckle up, it's a journey. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
- Add the phone to your cart and activate with Above, Beyond, Do, Play, or Get Unlimited Plans, and you'll get $350 back in 24 monthly $14.58 instalments.
- You can trade in your phone for up to an $850 credit.
- After checkout, click here and use coupon code "COMEONOVER150" to get a $150 Verizon Gift Card (within eight weeks).
- The $20 online activation fee is half what you'd normally pay.
- You'll also receive an email within two weeks of ordering with a unique link to get a free Echo Dot and Amazon Smart Plug.
- The same discounts are available for the iPhone 11 Pro Max.
Prices start from $100, and includes the Apple Watch series 1 to 4, and Apple iPhone 7 to iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone XR, XS, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- A 90-day Woot warranty applies to these items.
Calm is currently offering a hand-picked selection of resources for free to make sure that we're all focusing on our mental and emotional wellness alongside our physical health in these weird and trying times.
Enjoy a variety of guided meditations, sleep stories, music and soundscapes, yoga exercises, journaling prompts, and more - plenty of content to help us all prioritize a little self care. Shop Now
- Calming meditations
Get up to a $300 gift card when you buy and activate a new iPhone or Samsung phone. Plus, select phones can be traded in for another gift card valued up to $250. Shop Now at Sam's Club
- Despite the the website stating it is through July 14, if you click on an eligible phone you can see the deal has been extended through August 9.
Sign In or Register