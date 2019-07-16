Walmart offers the Apple iPhone X 64GB Prepaid Smartphone for Straight Talk with a $45 Straight Talk Airtime Plan in Silver or Gray for $744 with free shipping. That's tied with our April mention, $200 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
BuySpry via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 7 32GB GSM Smartphone in several colors (Black pictured) for $186.99 with free shipping. That's within a buck of last week's mention (which was the best we've seen) and a low today by $103. Buy Now
- A 60-day BuySpry warranty applies
Mywit via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 8 64GB GSM Smartphone in Space Gray or Gold for $328.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and he lowest price we could find by $36 today. Buy Now
- Note: It's listed in "Good" condition. No warranty information is available, but the seller does offer a 90-day return policy.
Walmart offers the Apple iPhone 6s Plus 32GB Prepaid Smartphone for Straight Talk in Gray or Rose Gold for $199.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our April mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's also $100 under the lowest price we could find on any carrier elsewhere.)
Update: The price has fallen to $199. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Apple iPhone 6s 32GB Prepaid Smartphone for Straight Talk in Gray or Rose Gold for $149.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $149 off, and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price fell slightly to $149. Buy Now
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Unifocus via Amazon offers its Unifocus 6-Foot MFi-Certified Lightning Cable 3-Pack in Black or White for $13.69. Coupon code "K75T2W48" cuts that to $5.48. With free shipping for Prime members, that's a buck under our mention from February, $8 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- The 3 6 10FT version also drops to $5.48 with free shipping for Prime members via the same code.
- made of environmental-friendly PVC material and 3.5 OD pliable wire rod
Oxygen Design via Amazon offers the Sharllen MFi-Certified Lightning Cable 5-Pack in Blue for $14.99. Coupon code "67A7LSWR" drops the price to $7.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now
- includes 1 10-foot cable, 2 6-foot cables, and 2 3-foot cables
SZDLC via Amazon offers the Cable Bite Cable Protectors 12-Pack for Apple Lightning Cables for $9.99. Coupon code "YACI959K" cuts the price to $8.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $1 off and tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we could find. These cable protectors snap on to buttress the sensitive area where the charging cable meets the charging plug. Deal ends July 31.
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, home items, toys, outdoor equipment, and apparel during its Big Save Sale. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Lord & Taylor via Walmart takes up to 79% off select men's premium brand apparel. Shipping adds $7.95. Discounted brands include Jack & Jones, Calvin Klein, Black Brown, Lucky Brand, Nautica, and Perry Ellis. Sizes and stock may be limited. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Chaps Men's Custom Fit Khaki Pants in several colors (Stone pictured) for $8 plus $5.99 for shipping. That's tied with our mention from almost two weeks ago, $32 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Get free shipping on orders over $35
- available in select sizes from 38x30 to 40x30
Today, Apple announced its all-new redesigned Apple Mac Pro Desktop. Addressing concerns raised by the outgoing 2013 Mac Pro, these new models are structured for modularity and flexibility. These models feature an Intel Xeon W processor with up to 28 cores, up to 1.5TB of RAM, SSD up to 4TB, and AMD Radeon Pro GPU with up to 64GB of memory. These systems will start at $5,999 and are expected to begin shipping this fall.
For its qualified education customers, Apple offers a pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, or BeatsX Earphones when you buy a select iMac, iMac Pro, MacBook Pro, and MacBook Air.
Alternately, get a pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless, Beats Solo3 Wireless, or BeatsX with an iPad Pro or iPad Air purchase.
Even better, college students enrolled in their discount program will receive additional Apple education discounts when purchasing a Mac or iPad. Plus, all orders bag free shipping.
That's a savings of $100 to $350 on each order. Shop Now
- This deal is only available to current and newly accepted college students and their parents, as well as faculty, staff, and homeschool teachers of all grade levels
- 1-touch operation & 4-way scrolling
- 1,500 dpi
- Bluetooth connectivity up to 33-ft. (requires Bluetooth connectable device)
B&H Photo Video offers the 2nd-generation Unlocked Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 256GB WiFi + Cellular Tablet in Silver or Gold for $679 with free shipping. That's $20 under our mention from nearly a month ago, $400 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
