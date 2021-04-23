Activate a new line and get this phone for $400 off. The discount will be applied over 24 months. Shop Now at Xfinity Mobile
- Available in White, Black, or Red.
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Coupon code "15OFF11" drops the starting price for 64GB phones to $70 less than you'd pay for a refurb elsewhere and 128GB phones to $64 less than a refurb elsewhere. Buy Now at Glyde
- A 90-day Glyde warranty applies.
It's $15 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by emb-phones via eBay.
- charges and syncs iPhone
- audio line-out port
- includes male and female Lightning Connectors
- Model: MNN62AM/A
- Choose 'good' for condition and 'fully unlocked' for network to view the prices.
- 64GB from $699.99
- 256GB for $799.99
- 512GB for $824.99
- Available in several colors.
- A 60-day BuySpry warranty is provided.
- Sold by BuySpry via eBay.
- 4K video recording
- facial recognition
- 6-core CPU
- 5.8" OLED display
Although widely price-matched, that's $400 off list when new and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- No warranty information is available.
- Sold by Cellfeee via eBay.
- Ships with a lightning cable and a wall charger.
- Model: MWCH2LL/A
Go Green, save our natural resources, and save some green ($) on refurbished products for Earth Day. 5% of the proceeds from select products will be donated to the Closing the Loop Foundation this Earth month to help divert e-waste from third world countries and find safer, better options to upcycle. Shop Now
- Pictured is the Unlocked Refurbished Apple iPhone Pro 64GB Android Smartphone in Midnight Green for
$549$564.99 ( $100$84 low).
Get this price via coupon code "DNEWS504421" and save $8 off list and the burden of some tangles. Buy Now at UntilGone
- 3 feet
Clip the 10% off coupon and apply code "ESSE93GP" to save $16. That's $3 less than our mention from last month, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Matte Black at this price.
- Sold by Blurrier via Amazon.
- compatible with all Apple Watch models and iPhone models from iPhone 6
- case-friendly Airpods dock
Take an extra $10 off used smartphones sitewide with coupon code "10OFFSITEWIDE". After coupon, the iPhone 7 starts at
$108 $132, iPhone 11 Pro Max (pictured) from $676, Google Pixel 4 XL from $283, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 from $390, and more. Shop Now at Glyde
- A 3-month warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
Activate a new line and enjoy a $250 discount. The discount will be applied over 24 months, which makes payments from $24.17 per month. Shop Now at Xfinity Mobile
- Available in several colors (Purple pictured).
- Requires number transfer within 30 days.
That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago (and within $1 of the lowest price we've seen). It's the best deal today by $57. Buy Now at Costco
- Apple M1 Chip (8-core CPU, 7-core GPU)
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Model: MGN63LL/A
New subscribers get 6 months free. That's a $60 savings Shop Now at Best Buy
- Instructions to redeem are emailed after purchase.
- A BestBuy.com account is required.
- 70 million ad-free songs
- download & play offline
- play your iTunes library
Coupon code "DNEWS023421" makes it the best price we could find for a refurb by $19. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- Intel Core i5-2415M 2.3GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM & 500GB HDD
- Mac OS X 10.7
- Model: MC815LL/A
It's the lowest price we could find by $99. Buy Now at Costco
- Apple M1 Chip 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Neural engine
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
- 8GB unified memory & 256GB SSD
- macOS Big Sur
- Touch Bar and Touch ID
- Model: MYD92LL/A
Sign In or Register