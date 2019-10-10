Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $351 off and the best price we could find by $251. Buy Now at Walmart
Save up to $500 off an iPhone 11 Pro smartphone with select trade-ins. Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's a savings of up to $700. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
That's a saving of at least $600 based on the free cell phone alone. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
That's the lowest price we could find by $390 with any provider over this period. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
That's the lowest price we could find by $32, although it was $5 less last week.
Update: The price has dropped to $149.95. Buy Now at eBay
That's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $20 under the lowest price we could find for a refurb elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
It's $62 less than a refurb costs elsewhere, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
That's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
Save on brands like LG, Samsung, Sony, Vizio, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
It's the lowest price we could find by $69. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $48. Buy Now at Walmart
It's dropped a buck since last week and is still an unusual discount on a newly-released Apple watch. Buy Now at Amazon
That's the best price we could find by $35. Buy Now at eBay
itd-gear via eBay offers the refurbished first-generation Apple iPad Air 9.7" 16GB WiFi Tablet in Space Gray for $113.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from ten days ago, the best deal for a refurb by $40 (excluding other eBay sellers), and the lowest price we've seen for this tablet in any condition.
Update: The price has dropped to $111.99. Buy Now at eBay
That's $46 under the lowest price we could find for a refurb today.
Note: The seller is away until October 2, so there may be a delay in processing orders. Buy Now at eBay
