Walmart · 1 hr ago
$399 $669
free shipping
Walmart offers the Apple iPhone 7 Plus 32GB Prepaid Smartphone for Straight Talk in several colors (Black pictured) for $399 with free shipping. That's $71 under the lowest price we could find for it with another provider. Buy Now
Published 1 hr ago
Related Offers
eBay · 1 wk ago
Refurb Apple Unlocked iPhone 8 64GB GSM Smartphone
$329 $599
free shipping
Mywit via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 8 64GB GSM Smartphone in several colors (Space Gray pictured) for $328.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and he lowest price we could find by $38 today. Buy Now
Tips
- Note: It's listed in "Good" condition. No warranty information is available, but the seller does offer a 90-day return policy.
Walmart · 6 days ago
Apple iPhone 6s Plus 32GB Prepaid Phone
$199
free shipping
Walmart offers the Apple iPhone 6s Plus 32GB Prepaid Smartphone for Straight Talk in Gray or Rose Gold for $199.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our April mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's also $100 under the lowest price we could find on any carrier elsewhere.)
Update: The price has fallen to $199. Buy Now
Walmart · 1 day ago
Apple iPhone 6s 32GB Prepaid Smartphone
$149 $299
free shipping
Walmart offers the Apple iPhone 6s 32GB Prepaid Smartphone for Straight Talk in Gray or Rose Gold for $149.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $149 off, and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price fell slightly to $149. Buy Now
iTunes · 1 mo ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Amazon · 1 day ago
Unifocus MFi-Certified Lightning Cable 3-Pack
$5 $14
free shipping w/ Prime
Unifocus via Amazon offers its Unifocus 6-Foot MFi-Certified Lightning Cable 3-Pack in Black or White for $13.69. Coupon code "K75T2W48" cuts that to $5.48. With free shipping for Prime members, that's a buck under our mention from February, $8 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- The 3 6 10FT version also drops to $5.48 with free shipping for Prime members via the same code.
Features
- made of environmental-friendly PVC material and 3.5 OD pliable wire rod
Amazon · 5 days ago
Sharllen MFi-Certified Lightning Cable 5-Pack
$7 $15
free shipping w/ Prime
Oxygen Design via Amazon offers the Sharllen MFi-Certified Lightning Cable 5-Pack in Blue for $14.99. Coupon code "67A7LSWR" drops the price to $7.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now
Features
- includes 1 10-foot cable, 2 6-foot cables, and 2 3-foot cables
Amazon · 4 mos ago
Cable Bite Cable Protectors 12-Pack
$9
free shipping w/ Prime
That's $1 off and best price we could find
SZDLC via Amazon offers the Cable Bite Cable Protectors 12-Pack for Apple Lightning Cables for $9.99. Coupon code "YACI959K" cuts the price to $8.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $1 off and tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we could find. These cable protectors snap on to buttress the sensitive area where the charging cable meets the charging plug. Deal ends July 31.
Walmart · 4 days ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping Shop Now
Walmart · 15 hrs ago
Razor Turbo Jetts Electric Heel Wheels
$40 $117
free shipping
Walmart offers the Razor Turbo Jetts Electric Heel Wheels for $39.93 with free shipping. (Amazon charges the same.) That's the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now
Features
- 80W motor
- speeds up to 10 mph
- 50mm urethane wheels with sealed bearings
Walmart · 1 mo ago
TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port
$25 $35
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- portable power bank not included
Features
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Gazebo
$320 $450
free shipping
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Outdoor Gazebo for $324.91 with free shipping. That's $125 off list, $36 under last year's price, and the best we've seen.
Update: The price has dropped to $320. Buy Now
Features
- It covers a 10-foot by 12-foot area
New
Apple · 1 hr ago
Apple Back To School Sale
free Beats w/ Apple device
free shipping
For its qualified education customers, Apple offers a pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, or BeatsX Earphones for free when you buy a select iMac, iMac Pro, MacBook Pro, and MacBook Air. Alternately, get a pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless, Beats Solo3 Wireless, or BeatsX for free with an iPad Pro or iPad Air purchase. Even better, college students enrolled in their discount program will receive additional Apple education discounts when purchasing a Mac or iPad. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. That's a savings of $100 to $350 on each order. Shop Now
Tips
- This deal is only available to current and newly accepted college students and their parents, as well as faculty, staff, and homeschool teachers of all grade levels
Apple · 1 mo ago
Apple announces its redesigned Mac Pro
from $5,999
Max out at a 28-core CPU, 1.5TB RAM, and 4TB SSD
Today, Apple announced its all-new redesigned Apple Mac Pro Desktop. Addressing concerns raised by the outgoing 2013 Mac Pro, these new models are structured for modularity and flexibility. These models feature an Intel Xeon W processor with up to 28 cores, up to 1.5TB of RAM, SSD up to 4TB, and AMD Radeon Pro GPU with up to 64GB of memory. These systems will start at $5,999 and are expected to begin shipping this fall.
Target · 1 mo ago
Apple Trackpad Magic Mouse 2
$40 $100
free shipping
Target offers the Apple Trackpad Magic Mouse 2 in White for an in-cart price of $39.99 with free shipping. That's the best deal we could find by $20. Buy Now
Features
- 1-touch operation & 4-way scrolling
- 1,500 dpi
- Bluetooth connectivity up to 33-ft. (requires Bluetooth connectable device)
B&H Photo Video · 1 mo ago
Apple 2nd-Gen iPad Pro 12.9" 256GB WiFi + 4G Tablet
$679 $1,079
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the 2nd-generation Unlocked Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 256GB WiFi + Cellular Tablet in Silver or Gold for $679 with free shipping. That's $20 under our mention from nearly a month ago, $400 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
