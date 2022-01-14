Save on all iPhone 13 models for select carriers. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Available in several colors (Graphite pictured).
Published 53 min ago
Popularity: 5/5
Calm is currently offering a hand-picked selection of resources for free to make sure that we're all focusing on our mental and emotional wellness alongside our physical health in these weird and trying times.
Enjoy a variety of guided meditations, sleep stories, music and soundscapes, yoga exercises, journaling prompts, and more - plenty of content to help us all prioritize a little self care. Shop Now at Calm
- Posted by Brittany.
- Why does she love this deal? "Calm is the only app I've ever bought a lifetime subscription for, and while it was an investment at the time, I can't imagine going a day without it now. The guided meditations do wonders for my anxiety, and the sleep stories help me fall asleep much faster every night. This curated selection is a great way to try out what they have to offer before deciding to download the app or pay for a subscription."
- handpicked mindfulness resources across 9 different categories
Save on everything from the iPhone 4 all the way to the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Shop Now at eBay
- See individual product pages for warranty details on open-box and refurbished items.
- Sold by various third-party eBay sellers.
Save on a range of refurbished iPhones modes for a wide variety of networks and storage capacities. Shop Now at eBay
Save on nearly 200 items, including the classic Otterbox phone and tablet cases, power adapters, cables, holsters, coolers and more. Shop Now at Otterbox
- On the landing page, click "cases" in the top banner and click "sale" on the right-hand side of the drop-down menu to view this sale.
Get deals on new, open-box, refurbished, and pre-owned laptops, electronics, appliances, and more. Please note that availability of items may vary by the stock at your local store. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Some items are available for shipping (free over $35), but most require pickup from your local store.
Save on TVs, refrigerators, dishwashers, washer & dryers, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Check product pages for shipping or delivery availability. Selection varies by store.
- Pictured is the Open-Box Samsung 28-Cu.Ft. 4-Door Refrigerator with FlexZone for $1631.99 ($1,068 off).
Find the MacBook Pro you've been looking for and save some cash, too. Choose from 11 models and save up to $500 off list. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the Apple MacBook Pro 10th-Gen. i5 13.3" Laptop for $1,299.99 ($500 off).
Save up to $90 off 17 internal solid state drives. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Samsung 860 EVO 500GB Internal SSD for $49.99 ($45 off).
