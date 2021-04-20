After three months of Yahoo Mobile service with this phone, you'll get the $300 prepaid card – you'd still pay $730 or more for this phone on other networks. Buy Now
- In several colors (Red pictured).
- This is for new customers switching to Yahoo Mobile – you need to sign up for the Unlimited Plan at $39.99 per month.
- Hit "See Details" at the top of the product page for the full terms and steps.
It's $399 less than Apple direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in
Silver orSpace Gray.
- No warranty information is provided, but includes a 60-day Bidallies guarantee.
- Sold by Bidallies via Amazon.
- A12 Bionic hexa-core processor
- 5.8" 1125x2436 AMOLED display
It's $15 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by emb-phones via eBay.
- charges and syncs iPhone
- audio line-out port
- includes male and female Lightning Connectors
- Model: MNN62AM/A
- Choose 'good' for condition and 'fully unlocked' for network to view the prices.
- 64GB from $699.99
- 256GB for $799.99
- 512GB for $824.99
- Available in several colors.
- A 60-day BuySpry warranty is provided.
- Sold by BuySpry via eBay.
- 4K video recording
- facial recognition
- 6-core CPU
- 5.8" OLED display
Although widely price-matched, that's $400 off list when new and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- No warranty information is available.
- Sold by Cellfeee via eBay.
- Ships with a lightning cable and a wall charger.
- Model: MWCH2LL/A
Apply coupon code "25OFFX" to drop 64GB models to $250, which is $88 under the lowest price we could find for a refurbished model elsewhere, and 256GB models to $280 ($399 less than a refurb direct from Apple). Shop Now at Glyde
- A 90-day Glyde warranty applies.
Take an extra $10 off used smartphones sitewide with coupon code "10OFFSITEWIDE". After coupon, the iPhone 7 starts at
$108 $132, iPhone 11 Pro Max (pictured) from $676, Google Pixel 4 XL from $283, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 from $390, and more. Shop Now at Glyde
- A 3-month warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
That's a huge discount, and the best deal we could find by $6. Buy Now at AT&T Mobility
- 13-foot drop protection
- Model: 119395-1050
It's $13 under list price. Buy Now at Monoprice
- vegan leather
With prices starting from $23/mo., save 50% off 3-mo. unlimited plans from one individual to six people (the more people signed up, the cheaper per month rate of cost). Shop Now
- Unlimited data
- Free calls to 50+ countries and territories
- Free data and texts abroad
- Google One membership (100GB cloud storage)
Fill out the online form to receive a free seed pack of either Black-Eyed Susans or Butterfly Milkweed. It's a great way to help round out your flower beds, as well as help out the local honeybee and butterfly populations. Shop Now
New customers can apply code "GRILLING10" to save $10 on a tank exchange. They'll even deliver it to your home on your schedule. Buy Now
- Click here to refer a friend for a $10 tank and get a $10 Amazon Gift Card for yourself when they try it.
- Currently available in the following cities: Houston, TX, Phoenix, AZ, Jacksonville, FL, Sacramento, CA, Las Vegas, NV, San Antonio, TX, Los Angeles, CA, San Diego, CA, Miami, FL, San Francisco, CA, Oakland, CA, San Jose, CA, Orlando, FL, Seattle, WA, Philadelphia, PA, and Tampa, FL.
If you've got a Nikon camera and want to take a photograph, you can edit it with this new software directly from Nikon. Shop Now
- compatible with Windows or MacOS
- edit images or video
New subscribers get 6 months free. That's a $60 savings Shop Now at Best Buy
- Instructions to redeem are emailed after purchase.
- A BestBuy.com account is required.
- 70 million ad-free songs
- download & play offline
- play your iTunes library
Coupon code "DNEWS023421" makes it the best price we could find for a refurb by $19. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- Intel Core i5-2415M 2.3GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM & 500GB HDD
- Mac OS X 10.7
- Model: MC815LL/A
That's $5 under our October mention and the best price we could find now by $34. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available at this price in Gold.
- Note that it's expected in stock on May 27.
- A12 Bionic Chip
- 10.2" retina display
- 8MP back camera
- 1.2MP front camera
- supports Apple pencil
- iPadOS
- Model: MYLF2LL/A
That's the best price we could find by $29. Buy Now at Amazon
- Apple M1 8-Core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- 8-core GPU
- macOS
- Model: MGNT3LL/A
