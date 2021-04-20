New
Apple iPhone 12 64GB 5G Smartphone
$672 w/ $300 Prepaid Mastercard $730
free shipping

After three months of Yahoo Mobile service with this phone, you'll get the $300 prepaid card – you'd still pay $730 or more for this phone on other networks. Buy Now

  • In several colors (Red pictured).
  • This is for new customers switching to Yahoo Mobile – you need to sign up for the Unlimited Plan at $39.99 per month.
  • Hit "See Details" at the top of the product page for the full terms and steps.
