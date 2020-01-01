The monthly plan saves $350 which is 50% off the list price. Outside the cost of the wireless plan, other providers are charging around $21.63/month. Buy Now at AT&T Mobility
- Requires 0% APR installment agreement with 30 monthly device payments.
- Eligible for customers w/ select unlimited wireless plans and new line.
- You'll receive this discount via bill credits, which start within 3 bills. (You'll receive catch-up credits once bill credits start.)
- The $30 activation fee is waived for online orders.
- Available in several colors.
- 64GB for $11.67/mo.
- 128GB for $13.33/mo.
- 256GB for $16.67/mo.
-
Published 27 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Developed in partnership with the CDC, Apple offers this app which provides a screening tool, information regarding the disease and actions you can take to protect yourself. Shop Now at Apple Services
- The screening tool is also available via webpage for those without iOS devices.
That's $17 to $20 off its normal monthly payment plan for these phones. Buy Now at Verizon Wireless
- A new Unlimited line (which start at $70/month) is required.
- Promotional credit is applied over a 24 month period.
Other major carriers charge at least $10 more per month. Buy Now at Verizon Wireless
- Available in Silver, Gold, or Space Gray.
- Requires device payment plan, new line, and qualifying plan.
- The activation normally costs $40, but is currently discounted to $20.
Other major carriers charge $5 per month, and Apple charges $399 to buy the phone outright. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
- Requires device payment plan, new line, and qualifying plan.
- The activation normally costs $40, but is currently discounted to $20.
Test out your skills in this 3D flight simulation game. Shop Now at Apple
- advanced 3d flight simulation game
At time of publishing this sale has no fewer than three Google phones in its first two rows, but the fact remains: it also contains great savings on new, refurb, and open-box MacBooks, iPhones, AirPods, and iPads. Shop Now at eBay
- Proof!
- Warranties for the refurbished and open-box items will vary by seller.
Plans that normally range from $4/month to $15/month have been reduced to nothing. Just pay a one-off activation fee of $20 (which is usually double this price.) Save on five phones, including the iPhone 7. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
- Scroll down to see these phones in the carousel.
- One new line is required to qualify for the price.
The price drops in cart to the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Verizon Wireless
- Available in at this price in Black.
- integrated PopGrip
Phone cases start from $5 thanks to these steep discounts; car mounts from $15.99, earbuds from $18.74, and microSD cards from $19.20. Shop Now at AT&T Mobility
- Prices are as marked; some exclusions apply.
It's $20 under what JBL charges direct. Buy Now at AT&T Mobility
- They're available in Black or White.
- 19 hours of playback
- hands-free
- charging case
- built-in microphone
- Model: 220
Save on brand favourite Apple, with smartwatches, iPhones, Macbooks, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
It's $320 below our mention last December and the best price we could find today by $371. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available at this price in Space Gray.
- 8th gen Intel Core i5-8279U 2.4GHz Coffee Lake quad-core processor
- 13.3" 2560 x 1600 IPS Retina display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB PCIe SSD
- touchbar
- macOS 10.14 (Mojave)
- Model: Z0WQ-MV96-03-BH
It's $36 below our mention four days ago and the best price we could find today by $70. Buy Now at Walmart
- Available in Gold/Pink Sand or Silver/White (pictured).
- retina display
- electrical and optical heart sensors
- 30% larger screen
- swimproof
- ECG app
- SOS function
- fall detector
That's the lowest price we could find by $55. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Available in a few colors (Space Grey pictured).
- A10 Fusion CPU
- 10.2" Retina display
- 8MP back camera, 1.2MP front camera
- Touch ID
- Fingerprint sensor
- Model: MW742LL/A
Sign In or Register