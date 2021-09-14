While new iPads have been announced today, you can save on previous models now. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Pictured is the Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 256GB Tablet (2020) for $929 ($170 off).
Published 1 hr ago
That's $40 under our July mention, the best deal we could find today by $20, and the best price we've seen for a new one. (Not to mention, most retailers charge $799 or more). Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available in Space Gray.
- 11" Liquid Retina display
- A12Z Bionic chip
- 12MP wide and 10MP ultra wide back cameras
- 7MP TrueDepth front camera
- Model: MY232LL/A
That's $100 below what Apple charges. Buy Now at Amazon
- M1 8-core chip with 8-core GPU and neural engine
- 12.9" liquid Retina XDR display
- 12MP wide and 10MP ultra wide camera; 12MP front camera
- Model: MHNF3LL/A
That's the best deal we could find for a refurb by $35. Buy Now at eBay
- A 60-day warranty applies, although it's not clear who backs it.
- Sold by BigDeals via eBay.
That's the best deal we could for a refurb by $50. Buy Now at eBay
- A 90-day warranty applies, although it's not clear who backs it.
- Sold by A4C via eBay.
Save on Macbooks, iPads, AirPods, Apple TV, Mac mini, and Apple Watch. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Shipping adds $3.99 or is free with most orders of $49 or more.
- Pictured is the Apple MacBook Pro Coffee Lake i5 13.3" Retina Laptop w/ 512GB SSD (2020) for $999 (low by $500).
It's $15 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 1920 x 1080 resolution
- 155° horizontal field of view
- night vision
- motion detection with custom zones
- Model: B08CKHPP52
It's $420 under list and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Includes a Free AVODA TPU Case for Google Pixel 4 (Clear) ($20 value).
- 5.7" 1920x1080 (1080p) AMOLED touchscreen w/ 90Hz refresh rate
- 6GB RAM, 64GB storage
- 12MP dual pixel wide and 16MP telephoto rear camera, 8MP front camera
- 2,800mAh battery
- secure face unlock
- Model: GA01241-US
It's $20 under our November mention and the lowest price we could find by $226. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- In Gold at this price.
- Intel Core i3-1000NG4 Ice Lake 1.1GHz dual-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- macOS Catalina
- Model: MWTL2LL/A
